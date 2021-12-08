Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,242,096,000 after buying an additional 157,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,816,000 after purchasing an additional 665,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Equinix by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,748 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Equinix by 6.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,341,000 after purchasing an additional 141,383 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,942,000 after purchasing an additional 91,474 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.12.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829 in the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $9.21 on Wednesday, reaching $803.65. 4,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $794.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $809.88. The company has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.27, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.68%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

