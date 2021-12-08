Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.94. The stock had a trading volume of 347,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,658. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $333.77 and a 1-year high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.