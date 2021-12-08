Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Zoetis by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Zoetis by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

In other Zoetis news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.12. The company had a trading volume of 23,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,689. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $228.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $107.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

