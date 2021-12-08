Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $23.42 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,326 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.3% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $23,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $987,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $406,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $581,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.04. 33,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,735. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $55.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

