Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.13. The company had a trading volume of 70,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,863. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

