Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $4.98 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 351,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 18,638 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 70,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 135.3% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.42. 288,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,626,035. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.43. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

