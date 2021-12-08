Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $6.34 Million Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 29,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 7,311.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 34,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,218 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 8,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $109.43. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,020. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $108.80 and a 52 week high of $113.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.11.

