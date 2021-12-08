Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,075,000 after buying an additional 27,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,761.2% in the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after buying an additional 142,200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,112. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $88.97 and a 12 month high of $111.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.64.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.