Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $5,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $1,653,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 45.5% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 21,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter.

PGX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,235. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

