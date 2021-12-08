Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

MBB stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $107.35. 9,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,923. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $110.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

