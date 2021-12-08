Global Retirement Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $50.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,314,540. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

