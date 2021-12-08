Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.30. 30,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,634. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

