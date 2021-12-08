Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 146 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,905 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. New Street Research lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $801.97.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,839,796 shares of company stock worth $3,094,070,860 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $4.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,046.91. 211,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,735,924. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $539.49 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $998.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $791.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.