Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 409 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,099 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.1% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,363 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 53.7% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 172,287 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.9% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $510.84.

Shares of COST traded down $12.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $529.72. 58,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,849. The stock has a market cap of $234.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $496.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $448.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $560.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

