Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $4.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,956.20. 25,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,871.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,744.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,699.00 and a 52-week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total transaction of $39,948,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $524,338,129. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

