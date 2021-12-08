Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 658 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.5% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,970,000 after buying an additional 20,589 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,104,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,140,000 after buying an additional 18,521 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.27. 40,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,814,038. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $188.60 and a 52 week high of $243.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.82.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

