Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 80.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.
Shares of QYLD opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $23.58.
