GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Trading Down 3.9%

GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS)’s share price dropped 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $64.99 and last traded at $65.20. Approximately 31,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,884,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GFS. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

