Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.72 Million

Analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) will report $261.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $246.29 million to $271.19 million. Golden Entertainment reported sales of $205.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.66% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

GDEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Golden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $54.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.76.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

