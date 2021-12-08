Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Trading Up 8.4%

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) was up 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.28 and last traded at $12.28. Approximately 26,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,565,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GNOG shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62.
About Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)
Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
