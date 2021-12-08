Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $9.82

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.82, but opened at $8.94. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 33,192 shares.

GOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 20.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 37.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after buying an additional 61,817 shares in the last quarter. 36.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

