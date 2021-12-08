Golden Peak Minerals (CVE:GP) Trading Down 12.3%

Golden Peak Minerals Inc. (CVE:GP) shares were down 12.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 74,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 85,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25.

About Golden Peak Minerals (CVE:GP)

Golden Peak Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire interests in the Hemlo properties, as well as in the Atikwa Lake and Maybrun properties located in Ontario. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

