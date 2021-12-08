GoldenPyrex Price Hits $0.0364 on Exchanges (GPYX)

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. GoldenPyrex has a market capitalization of $364,457.14 and approximately $184.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One GoldenPyrex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0364 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00058912 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,402.53 or 0.08651831 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00062348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00080251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,154.75 or 1.00529172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002762 BTC.

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3 . The official website for GoldenPyrex is g-pyx.com

