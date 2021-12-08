Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.20% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $26,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,114,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,908,000 after purchasing an additional 256,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,723,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,386,000 after purchasing an additional 185,027 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,610,000 after acquiring an additional 183,898 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,090,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,888,000 after acquiring an additional 182,185 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $11,025,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,092. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $94.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.63.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.