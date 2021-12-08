Goldsource Mines (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) was down 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 14,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71.

Goldsource Mines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GXSFF)

Goldsource Mines, Inc is an advanced staged exploration company, which focuses on Eagle Mountain Gold Project. Its objective is to increase saprolite resources . The company was founded on December 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Goldsource Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldsource Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.