Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,548,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 54,306 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC makes up about 1.3% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Strs Ohio owned 12.74% of Golub Capital BDC worth $340,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 988.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 192,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 174,497 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 18.8% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 329,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 52,223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. 43.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 110.79%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 57.43%.

GBDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

