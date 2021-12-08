Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,200 ($15.91). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 1,195 ($15.85), with a volume of 35,224 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.89) price objective on shares of Gooch & Housego in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,214.78. The stock has a market cap of £299.24 million and a PE ratio of 96.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.50. Gooch & Housego’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

Gooch & Housego Company Profile (LON:GHH)

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

