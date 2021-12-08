Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH) Trading Down 8.3%

Gopher Protocol Inc (OTCMKTS:GOPH) was down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 47,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 883,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

Gopher Protocol Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GOPH)

Gopher Protocol Inc, a development-stage company, engages in developing Internet of Things and artificial intelligence enabled mobile technology. Its technology consists of a smart microchip, mobile application software, and supporting software. The company also sells phones and phone card products, including PINS, SIM cards, and gift cards.

