Gordon Mattingly Sells 10,000 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 973,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,540. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $753.63 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 15.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

