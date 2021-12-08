Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Market Cap Reaches $1.47 Million

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000876 BTC on popular exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $211,424.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 37.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00044816 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.14 or 0.00225331 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

GUM is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

