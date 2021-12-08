GoWithMi Achieves Market Cap of $1.54 Million (GMAT)

GoWithMi (CURRENCY:GMAT) traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 8th. One GoWithMi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, GoWithMi has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. GoWithMi has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $40,090.00 worth of GoWithMi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00043818 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.58 or 0.00227525 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

GoWithMi Profile

GoWithMi is a coin. It launched on August 29th, 2018. GoWithMi’s total supply is 14,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,723,550,000 coins. GoWithMi’s official Twitter account is @GoWithMi_GL . The official website for GoWithMi is www.gowithmi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GoWithMi is building a complete decentralized location-based services (DLBS) infrastructure. It aims to provide a complete trusted geospatial value exchange service for large-scale commerce from data, computing, personal terminal to commercial ecological, and making value flows multidimensional, safer and smarter, complement the last key component of the blockchain to empower the real economy application. GoWithMi's geospatial consensus ecological network consists of geospatial consensus data production, spatial computing power network, self-organizing geospatial asset node, and business application sharing support platform. Integrated DLBS, super oracle, and consensus map platform, based on the algorithm consensus to motivate participation and achieve benefit for everyone, cross-chain supports all blockchain platforms, one-stop support for all applications that retrieval location-based services, enables offline business to leap into the new era of programmable business, and enters an on-chain and off-chain Turing's complete self-circulation business ecology. “

