Graviocoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.91 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 8th. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $206.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.54 or 0.00323888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007403 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000499 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

