Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Gravity worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRVY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gravity in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gravity in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Ronit Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Gravity by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 33,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gravity by 2,055.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRVY opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $74.21 and a 52-week high of $239.90. The firm has a market cap of $546.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.90.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The technology company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $108.70 million during the quarter.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business.

