Gravity Finance Trading 31.3% Lower Over Last Week (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Gravity Finance has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $64,075.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 31.3% against the dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gravity Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00058372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,267.87 or 0.08664225 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00062532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00081923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,967.36 or 1.01438964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.