Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Buys 911 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up approximately 1.9% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in Diageo by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.49. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $153.67 and a 1 year high of $213.12.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

