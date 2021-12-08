Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 40,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000.

IGSB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.81. 45,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,875. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day moving average is $54.60. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

