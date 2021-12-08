Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) rose 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.43 and last traded at $41.69. Approximately 4,837,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 6,991,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.41.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average is $30.79.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.