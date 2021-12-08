Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.68

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$22.68 and last traded at C$22.68, with a volume of 25089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.18.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -121.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Great Bear Resources alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Neil Akehurst Taylor sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.45, for a total transaction of C$650,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,616,680.75.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.