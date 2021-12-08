Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.82

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$37.82 and traded as high as C$38.00. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at C$37.91, with a volume of 3,097,280 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWO. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.45.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$35.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.82. The company has a current ratio of 24.32, a quick ratio of 20.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$17.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is presently 49.73%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.