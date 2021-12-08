Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.20

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.20 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.61 ($0.18), with a volume of 13731252 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.90 ($0.18).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GGP shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.32) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of £546.69 million and a P/E ratio of -139.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

