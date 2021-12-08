Green Brick Partners, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.64 Per Share (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Green Brick Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.64 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.01 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.43. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 84.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 106,485.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

