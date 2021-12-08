Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.55.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.35. 31,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,625. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.76. Green Plains has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $44.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $2,567,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 25.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 59,382 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Green Plains by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Green Plains by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Green Plains by 67.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 31.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.