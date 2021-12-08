Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $135.16

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.16 ($1.79) and traded as low as GBX 131.90 ($1.75). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 132.70 ($1.76), with a volume of 777,241 shares changing hands.

GNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.06) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greencore Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 158.75 ($2.11).

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £698.73 million and a P/E ratio of -17.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 135.16.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

