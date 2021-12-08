Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) CFO Sells $385,000.00 in Stock

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 385,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GRNQ stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. Greenpro Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $56.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenpro Capital stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 402,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.59% of Greenpro Capital as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia.

