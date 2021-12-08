Greggs (LON:GRG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,841.60

Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,841.60 ($37.68) and traded as high as GBX 3,130.67 ($41.52). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 3,100 ($41.11), with a volume of 95,600 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GRG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,055 ($40.51) to GBX 3,340 ($44.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,300 ($43.76) to GBX 3,600 ($47.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Greggs alerts:

The company has a market cap of £3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,046.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,841.60.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.