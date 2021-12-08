Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the industrial products company on Saturday, January 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Greif has increased its dividend payment by 4.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Greif has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Greif to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif stock remained flat at $$63.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 216,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,243. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.60 and its 200 day moving average is $63.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Greif has a 1 year low of $44.16 and a 1 year high of $72.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.