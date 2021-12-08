Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.85-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.87. Greif also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.850-$6.450 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Greif from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Greif from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of Greif stock remained flat at $$63.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 222,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,267. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.41. Greif has a twelve month low of $44.16 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

