Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.850-$6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Greif stock remained flat at $$63.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 222,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,256. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.41. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. Greif has a 12 month low of $44.16 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.
Greif Company Profile
Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.
