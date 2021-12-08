Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.850-$6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Greif stock remained flat at $$63.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 222,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,256. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.41. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. Greif has a 12 month low of $44.16 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get Greif alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GEF. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Greif from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Greif from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.00.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.