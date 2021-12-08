Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Insider Stan Klimoff Sells 4,000 Shares

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $148,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stan Klimoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $142,040.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $112,760.00.

NASDAQ:GDYN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.66. 374,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,037. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $41.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

