Gridcoin 1-Day Volume Hits $10,387.00 (GRC)

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Gridcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gridcoin has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gridcoin has a market cap of $3.63 million and $10,387.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Gridcoin Coin Profile
Gridcoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 430,899,762 coins and its circulating supply is 400,246,730 coins. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Gridcoin Coin Trading
